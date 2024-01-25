It seems the cell phone pouches are working.
School District Board of Education said the new cellphone pouch program
at Cape Central High School seems to be working for the positive. The
pouches — known as Yondr Pouches — are lockable phone pouches that
are intended to create phone-free spaces for artists, educators,
organizations and individuals. Brice Beck, deputy superintendent of
Secondary Education, told the Southeast Missourian, most of the first
reports that came in have been “overwhelmingly positive” regarding the
pouches. The students seem more engaged in classes and they are
actually having conversations with one another and even the staff.