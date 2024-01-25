It seems the cell phone pouches are working. Cape Girardeau Public

School District Board of Education said the new cellphone pouch program

at Cape Central High School seems to be working for the positive. The

pouches — known as Yondr Pouches — are lockable phone pouches that

are intended to create phone-free spaces for artists, educators,

organizations and individuals. Brice Beck, deputy superintendent of

Secondary Education, told the Southeast Missourian, most of the first

reports that came in have been “overwhelmingly positive” regarding the

pouches. The students seem more engaged in classes and they are

actually having conversations with one another and even the staff.