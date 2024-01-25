Michael Lear’s recent episode of his true crime podcast “Show Me Murder”

focuses on a murderer from Cape Girardeau, Claud McGee. Lear is a history tour guide for the Missouri State Penitentiary, and he said he would get questions about McGee’s picture on the wall in the facility A LOT. McGee was one of 40 people who were executed in the gas chamber at the

penitentiary. McGee’s first murder happened in 1935, but he wasn’t

executed until 1951.

