Two Missouri Republican statewide elected leaders are clashing over theresults of a state audit. State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick has released an auditof Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office. Fitzpatrick saysAshcroft’s decision to leave ERIC, the national Electronic RegistrationInformation Center, will cause local election authorities to have lessinformation to find and correct inaccurate voter records.
Ashcroft, who is running for governor, calls the audit “a political opinion in
the guise of an audit report.”