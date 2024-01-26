A southeast Missouri man was sentenced for first-degree murder in a 2019

Carbondale shooting. Olando Sheron, 28, of Sikeston, was sentenced to 80

years in prison followed by 3 years of mandatory supervised release during

a sentencing hearing yesterday. The incident dates back to November 3,

2019, when Carbondale police found Keon L. Cooper, 28, of Carbondale,

with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators identified the shooters at 21-

year-old Tyren Johnson and 24-year-old Olando Sheron, both of Sikeston.

Police were able to arrest Johnson but Sheron led them on a 2 year

manhunt.

