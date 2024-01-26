A state legislator has introduced a bill to elect people to library boards in Missouri instead of appointing them
Missouri instead of appointing them.
The issue would take care of the controversies surrounding banning books
with sexual references. Under the measure, board members in county and
city library districts – and hybrid districts, like the one in his district – would
be chosen for two-year terms in November elections. Currently, they’re
appointed by mayors, county executives and, in some areas, county
commissions.