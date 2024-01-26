Certain Robitussin Honey products are being recalled due to microbial

contamination. The recall specifically pertains to eight lots of the adult

versions of Robitussin Honey CF Max Day and Robitussin Honey CF Max

Nighttime.

The affected products, identified by their expiration dates of 2025 or 2026,

have their lot numbers listed on the Food and Drug Administration’s

website. The FDA warns that the use of these contaminated products in

immunocompromised individuals could lead to “severe or life-threatening

adverse events such as a fungal infection.”

