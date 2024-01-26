Southern Illinois University s gearing up for its Spring 2024 Job and

Internship Fair scheduled for February 20th. Set to take place in the

Student Center Ballrooms from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the fair is open to

undergraduate and graduate students from all majors at SIU.

Businesses interested in joining the fair are encouraged to register online

by next Friday.

Students can make the most of the fair by preregistering and accessing a

list of participating employers on the university’s Handshake program.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!