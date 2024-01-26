The Cape Girardeau Public library got a bit louder than usual last night thanks to the Board of Trustees meeting. The board allowed the public to speak, 3 minutes each, about their thoughts and concerns, with everyone’s main topic focusing on what books should be banned or moved to the adult section, if any. After 2 people spoke, a third started but then a man got loud because he said he was skipped over. Even when a member of the board asked for him to calm down, he wouldn’t, and the board was forced to end the meeting. The next regular scheduled meeting set for 7 a.m. on

Thursday, February 22.

