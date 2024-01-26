Warrensburg State Representative Dan Houx is not giving up. He is again sponsoring a bill to legalize sports betting. The measure has repeatedly been blocked in the Senate by fellow Republican Denny Hoskins. Houx tells a House committee that revenue from the measure could bring in about 35 million dollars to education from the proposed 10-percent tax rate
Testifying against the bill was Bob Priddy, who called it irresponsible fiscal policy
for proposing a tax rate far below that of what casinos in Missouri currently tax
for gaming. Houx said that if he cannot pass his bill this year, he will support a
ballot measure that seeks to legalize it.