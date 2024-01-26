Warrensburg State Representative Dan Houx is not giving up. He is again sponsoring a bill to legalize sports betting. The measure has repeatedly been blocked in the Senate by fellow Republican Denny Hoskins. Houx tells a House committee that revenue from the measure could bring in about 35 million dollars to education from the proposed 10-percent tax rate

Testifying against the bill was Bob Priddy, who called it irresponsible fiscal policy

for proposing a tax rate far below that of what casinos in Missouri currently tax

for gaming. Houx said that if he cannot pass his bill this year, he will support a

ballot measure that seeks to legalize it.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!