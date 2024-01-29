26 Missourians are awaiting Senate confirmation of their appointment to serve on boards and commissions
Knodell (know-dell), the Acting Director of the Department of Social
Services, and Paula Nickelson, the Director of the Department of Health
and Senior Services. But since the Legislative Session began, stalling on
the Senate floor has held up those appointments. Republican Senate
President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden says that things could get tough if
something is not done this week…
Governor Mike Parson could withdraw the appointments before this week’s
deadline, but the Missouri Senate would have to approve that.