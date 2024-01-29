26 Missourians are awaiting Senate confirmation of their appointment to

serve on boards and commissions. Those appointments include Robert

Knodell (know-dell), the Acting Director of the Department of Social

Services, and Paula Nickelson, the Director of the Department of Health

and Senior Services. But since the Legislative Session began, stalling on

the Senate floor has held up those appointments. Republican Senate

President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden says that things could get tough if

something is not done this week…

Governor Mike Parson could withdraw the appointments before this week’s

deadline, but the Missouri Senate would have to approve that.