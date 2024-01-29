Both Republicans and Democrats find common ground in acknowledging that access to childcare stands out as one of the most important issues impacting the workforce
In Missouri, legislators are actively developing various new programs aimed
at broadening access to childcare and offering tax benefits.
A survey conducted by child advocacy organization Kids Win Missouri in
October revealed overwhelming support, with 90% of respondents
emphasizing that having childcare options for families is crucial for
supporting businesses and the economy.