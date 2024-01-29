Both Republicans and Democrats find common ground in acknowledging

that access to childcare stands out as one of the most important issues

impacting the workforce.

In Missouri, legislators are actively developing various new programs aimed

at broadening access to childcare and offering tax benefits.

A survey conducted by child advocacy organization Kids Win Missouri in

October revealed overwhelming support, with 90% of respondents

emphasizing that having childcare options for families is crucial for

supporting businesses and the economy.