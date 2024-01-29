Commissioners granted approval for a family burial plot for the esteemed nature show host, Buck McNeely
During the meeting, an attorney representing Buck McNeely’s family
formally requested a dedicated family burial plot. Following a deliberation,
Commissioner Charlie Herbst proposed a motion, seconded by
Commissioner Paul Koeper, to permit the establishment of the family burial
ground. The motion was approved.