Commissioners granted approval for a family burial plot for the esteemed

nature show host, Buck McNeely, according to the minutes from the Cape

Girardeau County Commission meeting last Thursday.

During the meeting, an attorney representing Buck McNeely’s family

formally requested a dedicated family burial plot. Following a deliberation,

Commissioner Charlie Herbst proposed a motion, seconded by

Commissioner Paul Koeper, to permit the establishment of the family burial

ground. The motion was approved.

