North West End Boulevard has recently been opened in Cape Girardeau,

and the next focus for improvements is on Lexington Avenue.

The city reports that North West End underwent a complete reconstruction

from Bertling St. to Rose Ave. The project included the installation of new

curbs and gutters, drainage improvements, sidewalks, streetlights, and

even a new sanitary sewer in some sections.

Moving forward, the city plans significant renovations for two large sections

of Lexington Ave.