North West End Boulevard has recently been opened in Cape Girardeau, and the next focus for improvements is on Lexington Avenue
and the next focus for improvements is on Lexington Avenue.
The city reports that North West End underwent a complete reconstruction
from Bertling St. to Rose Ave. The project included the installation of new
curbs and gutters, drainage improvements, sidewalks, streetlights, and
even a new sanitary sewer in some sections.
Moving forward, the city plans significant renovations for two large sections
of Lexington Ave.