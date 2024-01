A Carbondale man has been convicted in the death of his daughter. 47-year-old

Isaac Hill has been sentenced to 50 years for first-degree murder. On June 22,

2022, an injured 3-year-old girl was brought to the hospital by her father,

identified as Hill. The little girl, Hill’s daughter, was later pronounced dead.

