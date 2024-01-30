Senator Jason Bean says he was ‘caught completely off guard’ when heheard that Magnitude 7 Metals in Marston is closing. The abrupt closureleaves close to 500 people jobless. The Republican from Holcomb in southeast Missouri said that the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development will be in nearby Portageville lending a helping hand

The department will provide information about reemployment and services,

the current labor market, opportunities to train for a new job, and other

benefits to help get the displaced workers back on the job. Other state

agencies will provide information related to unemployment service,

retraining services, and employee benefit protection.

