Show Us When They Said Yes Photo Contest

With Valentine’s Day comes celebrations of the ones we love, and for some, that’s thinking back to that special day when he or she asked for your hand in marriage. Or maybe you did the asking? Whoever took the bold step, we want to see your engagement or wedding photo and show it off!

Upload your photo below now for a chance to win a $150 Celebrations gift card, an All-You-Can-Eat movie pass from Marcus Cine and a pair of tickets to catch the Winter Dance Collection at the SEMO River Campus. Enter before 11p on 2/13 for your chance to win with KZIM KSIM!

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!