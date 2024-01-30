Southern Illinois University, Caffeine Until Cocktails and the City of Carbondale will be holding a Galentine’s Day event
southern Illinois on Saturday, February 17. The event being described as
an evening of women empowerment to recognize and celebrate the
accomplishments of those involved in the Special Olympics, an
organization that was formed by Eunice Kennedy Shriver at SIU’s Touch of
Nature.