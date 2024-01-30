Southern Illinois University, Caffeine Until Cocktails and the City of

Carbondale will be holding a Galentine’s Day event for the women of

southern Illinois on Saturday, February 17. The event being described as

an evening of women empowerment to recognize and celebrate the

accomplishments of those involved in the Special Olympics, an

organization that was formed by Eunice Kennedy Shriver at SIU’s Touch of

Nature.

