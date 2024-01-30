There’s a new boutique in town thanks to Florida transplant Michaelann

Stortz. Wild Roots Salon & Boutique opened on Jan. 4 at 1028 N.

Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. And it’s not just a cut color kind of place.

Wild Roots is a full-service skin and hair salon. Stortz provides haircuts,

coloring, waxing and extensions. And Stortz tells the Southeast Missourian

that she couldn’t find any clothes she liked around the area so she’s selling

some. Stortz said she wants her clients to have access to clothing she loves,

and hopefully they’ll love, that they can’t find elsewhere. What she calls,

“Just a little extra sparkle for people.” Stortz expects the boutique part of

the salon should be open within the next month.

