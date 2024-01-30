Utility company Ameren is warning customers in Illinois and Missouri to be aware of online scams
Utility company Ameren is warning customers in Illinois and Missouri to be
aware of online scams targeting them. Reportedly there is a growing
number of fake websites that are looking to swipe your money. Ameren
says that an internet search could bring a customer to one of these fake
websites where scammers will pretend to represent Ameren and ask for
immediate payments. Ameren recommends customers go directly to their
website at Ameren.com.