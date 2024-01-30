Utility company Ameren is warning customers in Illinois and Missouri to be

aware of online scams targeting them. Reportedly there is a growing

number of fake websites that are looking to swipe your money. Ameren

says that an internet search could bring a customer to one of these fake

websites where scammers will pretend to represent Ameren and ask for

immediate payments. Ameren recommends customers go directly to their

website at Ameren.com.

