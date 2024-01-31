The FFA is getting their own space at Saxony Lutheran High School in Jackson. They

announced they will soon start construction on a new building on its campus that

will house their ag/sci and a Future Farmers of America (FFA) program the schools

had since 2014. The Southeast Missourian reports that now instead of going off

campus to do any shop-like activities, they will have their own building and rooms

and supplies. The school has raised enough money through a capital campaign to

entirely fund the $1.5 million to $1.7 million project and hopes to break ground in

the coming months.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!