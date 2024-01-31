The FFA is getting their own space at Saxony Lutheran High School in Jackson.
The FFA is getting their own space at Saxony Lutheran High School in Jackson. They
announced they will soon start construction on a new building on its campus that
will house their ag/sci and a Future Farmers of America (FFA) program the schools
had since 2014. The Southeast Missourian reports that now instead of going off
campus to do any shop-like activities, they will have their own building and rooms
and supplies. The school has raised enough money through a capital campaign to
entirely fund the $1.5 million to $1.7 million project and hopes to break ground in
the coming months.