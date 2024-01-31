The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will be offering four free

waste pesticide collection events this year. All of the events will be open

from 8 a.m. to noon and are open to all Missouri farmers and households.

The events will take place on March 9th, April 6th, September 7th and

October 5th and they will be accepting up to eight-thousand pounds of

Herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and more. Collection event locations can

be found online. Items such as Yard waste, Paint, and trash will not be

accepted.

