The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will be offering four free waste pesticide collection events this year
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will be offering four free
waste pesticide collection events this year. All of the events will be open
from 8 a.m. to noon and are open to all Missouri farmers and households.
The events will take place on March 9th, April 6th, September 7th and
October 5th and they will be accepting up to eight-thousand pounds of
Herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and more. Collection event locations can
be found online. Items such as Yard waste, Paint, and trash will not be
accepted.