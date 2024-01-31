Will you be a bear or a chicken? The 18th Annual Cape Girardeau Polar Plunge is

happening on Saturday, February 3 at 2pm. Penny Williams, rec coordinator with

City of Cape Parks and Rec says, “It’s people that are willing to jump in freezing cold

water, all to raise money for a great cause, which is Special Olympics,”. Anyone 10

years or older can participate, no wet suits are allowed, and shoes are required.

Organizers say 2023′s plunge raised more than $63,000 for SOMO athletes. This

year’s goal is $66,000. Williams said people can donate the day of the event, and

receive either a polar bear hat or chicken hat. Each participant must raise a

minimum of $75 to take the plunge. Costumes are highly encouraged. This year’s

event is Hawaiian-themed.

