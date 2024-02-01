Cape Girardeau’s West End Boulevard project was wrapped up in November with a cost of $4.5 million
Cape Girardeau’s West End Boulevard project was wrapped up in
November with a cost of $4.5 million, although the final billing hasn’t been
given to the Cape’s City Council. City engineer Jake Garrard told the
Southeast Missourian, he’s happy the project is done. “I’m very thankful to
the residents for working with us,” Garrard said. “Construction was about a
yearlong, and they toughed it out, and now, they just get to enjoy the road.”