Menu

Cape Girardeau’s West End Boulevard project was wrapped up in November with a cost of $4.5 million

Cape Girardeau’s West End Boulevard project was wrapped up in
November with a cost of $4.5 million, although the final billing hasn’t been
given to the Cape’s City Council. City engineer Jake Garrard told the
Southeast Missourian, he’s happy the project is done. “I’m very thankful to
the residents for working with us,” Garrard said. “Construction was about a
yearlong, and they toughed it out, and now, they just get to enjoy the road.”

Daily Headlines Newsletter

Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.

Click here to subscribe for free!

Related Posts

kzim-logo large

, ,

The way most colleges decide whether students get grants, student loans, and scholarships based on need is through the Free Application For Federal Student Aid. The application, known as the FAFSA, now has 36questions to fill out instead of 108. Missouri families can fill out the FAFSA for the fall 2024-spring 2025 academic year. Paula Clay, with the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, says the first step to take is to get a federal student aid account.