Cape Girardeau’s West End Boulevard project was wrapped up in

November with a cost of $4.5 million, although the final billing hasn’t been

given to the Cape’s City Council. City engineer Jake Garrard told the

Southeast Missourian, he’s happy the project is done. “I’m very thankful to

the residents for working with us,” Garrard said. “Construction was about a

yearlong, and they toughed it out, and now, they just get to enjoy the road.”

