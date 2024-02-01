Congrats to Sikeston attorney Steve Taylor. He has been named the

honored sponsor of the 2023 class of Southeast Missouri and Southern

Illinois Eagle Scouts. Taylor will give the keynote address at a ceremony

honoring the Eagle Scouts on Saturday, Feb. 10 at Southeast Missouri State

University. He will also present the 54 Eagle Scouts with honorary medals.

The Eagle Scout rank is the highest and most prestigious a member of the

Boy Scouts of America can achieve.

