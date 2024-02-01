Congrats to Sikeston attorney Steve Taylor
Congrats to Sikeston attorney Steve Taylor. He has been named the
honored sponsor of the 2023 class of Southeast Missouri and Southern
Illinois Eagle Scouts. Taylor will give the keynote address at a ceremony
honoring the Eagle Scouts on Saturday, Feb. 10 at Southeast Missouri State
University. He will also present the 54 Eagle Scouts with honorary medals.
The Eagle Scout rank is the highest and most prestigious a member of the
Boy Scouts of America can achieve.