Missouri's U.S. Senator Josh Hawley unleashed harsh criticism at theCEOS of top social media companies — and he was not alone.Wednesday's Senate Judiciary Committee's hearing on "Big Tech and the Online Child Sexual Exploitation Crisis," featured Democrats and Republicans accusing Meta, Tik Tok, Discord and other platforms of being "dangerous places for children" But Hawley demanded an apology —- and got one from Meta's Mark Zuckerberg