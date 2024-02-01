Menu

Missouri’s U.S. Senator Josh Hawley unleashed harsh criticism at theCEOS of top social media companies — and he was not alone.Wednesday’s Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing on “Big Tech and the Online Child Sexual Exploitation Crisis,” featured Democrats and Republicans accusing Meta, Tik Tok, Discord and other platforms of being “dangerous places for children” But Hawley demanded an apology —- and got one from Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg

The way most colleges decide whether students get grants, student loans, and scholarships based on need is through the Free Application For Federal Student Aid. The application, known as the FAFSA, now has 36questions to fill out instead of 108. Missouri families can fill out the FAFSA for the fall 2024-spring 2025 academic year. Paula Clay, with the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, says the first step to take is to get a federal student aid account.