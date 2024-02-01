“Putting people first.” That’s the message Governor Mike Parson had in his

final State of the State address last week. He is asking the Missouri

Legislature to give the more than 47-thousand state employees a pay

increase of 3.2-percent. Parson has requested a state worker pay increase

each year since he’s been governor.

To help solve Missouri’s childcare shortage, the governor also wants the Missouri Legislature to pass tax credits this year. The package would help childcare providers, donors to daycare centers, and businesses who help to cover the childcare costs of their employees.