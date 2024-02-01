Route 61 road and bridge repairs in Jackson are proceeding as scheduled,

according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. This construction

project originally started in October 2, 2023 when they removed the old

Hubble Creek Bridge. Crews will now work on putting a new span in place.

According to MoDOT Resident Engineer, Kevin Plott, the plan is running

right on time. New communication lines are currently 85% complete, utility

construction is at 95% and power relocation at 50%. Concrete Roadway

work should begin within three to four weeks from January 31.

