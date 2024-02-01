Menu

The “Open Enrollment” policy for public schools has been approved.

The “Open Enrollment” policy for public schools has been approved.
The Missouri House of Representatives approved the measure
yesterday to allow public schools to accept students from outside their
district. Some are worried that smaller schools will lose the students
they have and have to close. “Open enrollment will leave small schools
in rural districts fighting for their lives against larger rural districts that
have more resources, and it will lead to district consolidation,” said
State Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern, D-Kansas City. Sedalia Republican
Rep. Brad Pollitt sponsored the bill, which he said provides parents an
avenue to flee struggling or failing schools for a better option.

Daily Headlines Newsletter

Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.

Click here to subscribe for free!

Related Posts

kzim-logo large

, ,

The way most colleges decide whether students get grants, student loans, and scholarships based on need is through the Free Application For Federal Student Aid. The application, known as the FAFSA, now has 36questions to fill out instead of 108. Missouri families can fill out the FAFSA for the fall 2024-spring 2025 academic year. Paula Clay, with the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, says the first step to take is to get a federal student aid account.