The “Open Enrollment” policy for public schools has been approved.
The “Open Enrollment” policy for public schools has been approved.
The Missouri House of Representatives approved the measure
yesterday to allow public schools to accept students from outside their
district. Some are worried that smaller schools will lose the students
they have and have to close. “Open enrollment will leave small schools
in rural districts fighting for their lives against larger rural districts that
have more resources, and it will lead to district consolidation,” said
State Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern, D-Kansas City. Sedalia Republican
Rep. Brad Pollitt sponsored the bill, which he said provides parents an
avenue to flee struggling or failing schools for a better option.