The “Open Enrollment” policy for public schools has been approved.

The Missouri House of Representatives approved the measure

yesterday to allow public schools to accept students from outside their

district. Some are worried that smaller schools will lose the students

they have and have to close. “Open enrollment will leave small schools

in rural districts fighting for their lives against larger rural districts that

have more resources, and it will lead to district consolidation,” said

State Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern, D-Kansas City. Sedalia Republican

Rep. Brad Pollitt sponsored the bill, which he said provides parents an

avenue to flee struggling or failing schools for a better option.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!