The state of Missouri is trying to figure out how to help the employees ofMagnitude 7 Metals

The state of Missouri is trying to figure out how to help the employees of

Magnitude 7 Metals that are losing their jobs. Tim Dunville with the Missouri

Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development’s rapid response

team said their goal is to help laid off workers land new jobs as quickly as possible

and get them back on their feet. He added that’s why they’re working to get

resources to the hundred recently laid off from Mag7 in New Madrid County. He

said that funding is available through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity

Act.