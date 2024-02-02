A man from Sikeston, admitted selling a machine gun and other firearms to an undercover federal agent
A man from Sikeston, admitted selling a machine gun and other firearms to an undercover
federal agent. Averyoun Quentez Lane, 18, admitted selling two Glock pistols on July 3, 2023, to
an undercover agent of the ATF. One of the pistols was equipped with an aftermarket “switch”
that converted it into a fully automatic weapon. The conversion device is defined as a machine
gun under federal law. Lane admitted obtaining and selling firearms on a regular basis. He did
not have the proper license to do so.