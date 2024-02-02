After almost two years, construction at the new Riverview hotel in southeast Missouri is getting close to being finished.
close to being finished. The six-story hotel is located next to Century Casino in downtown Cape
Girardeau. The hotel features 69 rooms and suites with a nice view of the Mississippi River. The
hotel will employ over 20 people and eventually another 20 once they expand dining hours. The
grand opening will be April 4 of this year.