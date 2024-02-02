Former U.S. Senator Jean Carnahan passed away on Tuesday at the age of 90. Carnahan was the

first female senator to represent Missouri when she was elected in 2001 after the posthumous

election of her husband, Gov. Mel Carnahan. President Joe Biden said in a statement that he’s

proud to have called her a “dear friend.” Her family did not specify the cause of death but said

Carnahan died after a brief illness at a hospice facility.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!