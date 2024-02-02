Menu

Republican State Representative Chris Dinkins has introduced House Bill 2470

Republican State Representative Chris Dinkins has introduced House Bill 2470,
aimed at strengthening enforcement measures and protecting the integrity of the
state’s borders against illegal immigrants. HB 2470 specifically targets illegal aliens
present in Missouri who enter or attempt to enter the country directly from a
foreign nation at locations other than lawful ports of entry. Under the proposed
bill, that would make the offense an illegal entry, with penalties ranging from
class B misdemeanors to class E felonies for repeat offenders.

Daily Headlines Newsletter

Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.

Click here to subscribe for free!

Related Posts