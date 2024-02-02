Republican State Representative Chris Dinkins has introduced House Bill 2470,

aimed at strengthening enforcement measures and protecting the integrity of the

state’s borders against illegal immigrants. HB 2470 specifically targets illegal aliens

present in Missouri who enter or attempt to enter the country directly from a

foreign nation at locations other than lawful ports of entry. Under the proposed

bill, that would make the offense an illegal entry, with penalties ranging from

class B misdemeanors to class E felonies for repeat offenders.

