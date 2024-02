Southeast Missouri State University vice president of Finance and Administration

Brad Sheriff will be stepping down from his position. He will be leaving the

university as of March 31rst, having served in the vice-president role since 2020.

Sheriff will be working with SEMO president Carlos Vargas to search for someone

to temporarily take his role when he departs.

