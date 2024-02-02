State workers in Missouri are being offered incentives to recruit more people to moststate agencies. The Show-Me’s Got Talent program pays employees bonuses ifsomeone they refer gets hired and stays employed for 90 days. Dawn Sweazea with the Missouri Office of Administration says incentives range from 250to 500 dollars per hire
The Show-Me’s Got Talent program covers state agencies that are part of Governor
Mike Parson’s cabinet. Mo-DOT, the Department of Conservation, and the Missouri
State Highway are not part of the program.