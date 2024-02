The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office welcomed a new K-9 officer.

The department introduced K-9 Maverick and his handler Deputy Garnett

on the sheriff’s office Facebook page yesterday. Maverick is a German

Shepherd from Hungary born on September 10, 2021.

