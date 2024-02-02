Menu

The Jackson Police Department has received and is aware of the allegations of anincident regarding one of their officers.

The Jackson Police Department has received and is aware of the allegations of an
incident regarding one of their officers. The officer has been placed on
administrative leave until the investigation is complete. The Missouri State
Highway Patrol is conducting an independent review and investigation. The
Jackson Police Department will have more information after the investigation is
complete.

