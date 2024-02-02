The Jackson Police Department has received and is aware of the allegations of anincident regarding one of their officers.

The Jackson Police Department has received and is aware of the allegations of an

incident regarding one of their officers. The officer has been placed on

administrative leave until the investigation is complete. The Missouri State

Highway Patrol is conducting an independent review and investigation. The

Jackson Police Department will have more information after the investigation is

complete.

