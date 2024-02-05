A Jackson police officer is under an independent investigation following

allegations of an incident that has yet to be made public. The officer has

been placed on administrative leave until the investigation is complete. The

Southeast Missourian published the story with an Editor’s note that said:

The Southeast Missourian is not naming the officer at this time as he has

not been arrested or charged with any crime. The news release didn’t say

whether the “incident” is criminal or administrative in nature, but an audio

clip attached to a social media post seems to be a physical altercation

between the officer and another person in what appears to be a domestic

situation. The audio seems to have the officer physically attacking and

verbally threatening the person.

