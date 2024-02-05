A Jackson police officer is under an independent investigation following allegations of an incident that has yet to be made public
Southeast Missourian published the story with an Editor’s note that said:
The Southeast Missourian is not naming the officer at this time as he has
not been arrested or charged with any crime. The news release didn’t say
whether the “incident” is criminal or administrative in nature, but an audio
clip attached to a social media post seems to be a physical altercation
between the officer and another person in what appears to be a domestic
situation. The audio seems to have the officer physically attacking and
verbally threatening the person.