Four people are running for three seats on the Cape Girardeau City Council. Ward 3 Councilman Nate Thomas is running unopposed for the seat he holds on the council. David J. Cantrell is running unopposed for the Ward 4 council seat currently held by Councilman Robbie Guard. Guard cannot run again because of term limits. Ward 5 Councilwoman Shannon Truxel is running for reelection and will face Rhett Pierce. The election takes place on Tuesday, April 2nd.

