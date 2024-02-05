Mystic Market of SEMO is ready.
Spring is right around the corner and the Mystic Market of SEMO is ready.
They are hosting their Spring 2024 market at the Drury Plaza Conference
Center in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, March 16th from 10 to 6 and
Sunday March 17th from 11 to 5. You will be able to shop different vendors
for jewelry, candles, mystic and metaphysical supplies, accessories, crystals,
and more. There will also be a psychic, reader and healer available along
with free classes and delicious food from The Southerner.