Spring is right around the corner and the Mystic Market of SEMO is ready.

They are hosting their Spring 2024 market at the Drury Plaza Conference

Center in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, March 16th from 10 to 6 and

Sunday March 17th from 11 to 5. You will be able to shop different vendors

for jewelry, candles, mystic and metaphysical supplies, accessories, crystals,

and more. There will also be a psychic, reader and healer available along

with free classes and delicious food from The Southerner.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!