The Fox reality show “Farmer Wants a Wife” features a man from Sikeston.

According to the Southeast Missourian, Ty Ferrell is a 42 year old team roper who

owns a 50-acre farm that includes horses and roping cattle in Southeast Missouri.

Ferrell said he had a “fascinating” time on the show, bonded with the other

farmers but ultimately, hoped to find a woman who understands horses, but

could do things outside of farming and horses with him. Farmer Wants a Wife airs

on Thursday nights on Fox.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!