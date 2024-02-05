Menu

The Fox reality show “Farmer Wants a Wife” features a man from Sikeston.

The Fox reality show “Farmer Wants a Wife” features a man from Sikeston.
According to the Southeast Missourian, Ty Ferrell is a 42 year old team roper who
owns a 50-acre farm that includes horses and roping cattle in Southeast Missouri.
Ferrell said he had a “fascinating” time on the show, bonded with the other
farmers but ultimately, hoped to find a woman who understands horses, but
could do things outside of farming and horses with him. Farmer Wants a Wife airs
on Thursday nights on Fox.

Daily Headlines Newsletter

Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.

Click here to subscribe for free!

Related Posts