The Fox reality show “Farmer Wants a Wife” features a man from Sikeston.
According to the Southeast Missourian, Ty Ferrell is a 42 year old team roper who
owns a 50-acre farm that includes horses and roping cattle in Southeast Missouri.
Ferrell said he had a “fascinating” time on the show, bonded with the other
farmers but ultimately, hoped to find a woman who understands horses, but
could do things outside of farming and horses with him. Farmer Wants a Wife airs
on Thursday nights on Fox.