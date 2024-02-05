This past Saturday found a lot of VERY COLD and VERY BRAVE people taking the Polar Plunge
Polar Plunge to raise money for Special Olympics. Cape County Park North was
where the 18th Annual Cape Girardeau Polar Plunge took place with friends,
family members and school groups all braving the freezing water for training and
competition for the thousands of Special Olympics Missouri athletes across the
state, including in Cape Girardeau. Those who were not brave enough to polar
plunge took part in the Polar Bear Strut 5K.