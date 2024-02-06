A woman from Poplar Bluff was airlifted to an out-of-state hospital following a single-vehicle crash

A woman from Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was airlifted to an out-of-state

hospital following a single-vehicle crash over the weekend. The crash

happened around 12:05 a.m. on February 3. The vehicle was heading

westbound on Route H in Ripley County when it ran off the roadway,

struck a stump, and overturned.

The injured woman, whose name was not provided in the available

information, was airlifted for medical attention.

