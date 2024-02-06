Around 500 people lost their jobs when Magnitude 7 Metals in southeast Missouri curtailed operations on January 28th. Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley wants to know why President Biden has not taken action to reopen the aluminum plant in southeastern Missouri’s New Madrid County.
The Republican Senator sent a letter to the Democratic president
days before the plant shut down, urging Biden to invoke the Defense
Production Act to keep the location open:
The company cited unusually cold weather and a lack of investors for the
layoffs.