Authorities say a new dock at Council Bluff Lake has been vandalized. A

video shared on the national forest’s Facebook page reveals the extent of

the damage, with the dock burnt in multiple places, resulting in melted

material underneath. The vandalism has caused the dock to begin sinking

into the lake. The dock was intended to provide access for people to reach their boats and engage in fishing activities. The park rangers are actively seeking information to identify those responsible for the vandalism.

