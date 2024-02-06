Cape Girardeau is gearing up for a significant road project
Cape Girardeau is gearing up for a significant road project to address the
deteriorating condition of Lexington Avenue. The city identified the road’s
issues in 2020, and now, City Engineer Jake Garrard told Faune Riggin on RTWR there are plans to undertake extensive repairs.
Lexington Avenue, which has suffered from wear and tear over time, will
undergo block-by-block repairs. The project includes resurfacing the entire
street with asphalt and bringing the sidewalks up to code.