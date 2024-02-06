Missouri Governor Mike Parson, along with Texas Governor Greg Abbottand 13 other Republican governors, visited the southern border yesterday

Missouri Governor Mike Parson, along with Texas Governor Greg Abbott

and 13 other Republican governors, visited the southern border yesterday.

The group participated in a briefing on the Operation Lone Star mission

aimed at securing the southern border. Following the briefing, they held a

press conference to address the unprecedented actions taken by states in

response to President Joe Biden’s open border policies.

The briefing will be conducted at Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, Texas, and will

be led by Governor Abbott.

