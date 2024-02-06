Missouri Governor Mike Parson, along with Texas Governor Greg Abbottand 13 other Republican governors, visited the southern border yesterday
The group participated in a briefing on the Operation Lone Star mission
aimed at securing the southern border. Following the briefing, they held a
press conference to address the unprecedented actions taken by states in
response to President Joe Biden’s open border policies.
The briefing will be conducted at Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, Texas, and will
be led by Governor Abbott.