Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a local non-profit in Poplar Bluff, is facing an

increasing demand for beds for children in need. The organization builds

and delivers beds for kids who don’t have a comfortable place to sleep.

Unfortunately, due to the overwhelming demand, Sleep in Heavenly Peace

has had to stop taking applications for new beds.

