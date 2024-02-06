The Save A Lot supermarket in Perryville is set to close its doors on

February 17. The store, located on North Kingshighway Street, is closing

due to the decision made by the independent licensee who owns and

operates the Perryville location.

According to Save A Lot’s Director of PR & Community Engagement, Sarah

Griffin, the closure is attributed to changing market conditions. As with

many businesses, shifting economic factors can impact the viability of

individual locations, leading to closures such as the one announced for the

Perryville Save A Lot supermarket.

