The Save A Lot supermarket in Perryville is set to close
its doors on
February 17. The store, located on North Kingshighway Street, is closing
due to the decision made by the independent licensee who owns and
operates the Perryville location.
According to Save A Lot’s Director of PR & Community Engagement, Sarah
Griffin, the closure is attributed to changing market conditions. As with
many businesses, shifting economic factors can impact the viability of
individual locations, leading to closures such as the one announced for the
Perryville Save A Lot supermarket.