A Cape Girardeau County man is facing eight felonies following aninvestigation by the sheriff’s office

A Cape Girardeau County man is facing eight felonies following an

investigation by the sheriff’s office that recovered more than $30,000 in

stolen property. The Southeast Missourian reports that the sheriff’s office

used a surveillance drone as part of the investigation, arresting Joseph M.

Thiele and charging him with several felony charges including stealing

$25,000 or more from a teller machine. Some of the stolen items, including

a four-wheeler and lawn equipment, were allegedly taken from a barn just

outside of Jackson city limits. Police also found a side-by-side UTV and an

AR-style rifle.

