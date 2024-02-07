A Cape Girardeau County man is facing eight felonies following aninvestigation by the sheriff’s office
A Cape Girardeau County man is facing eight felonies following an
investigation by the sheriff’s office that recovered more than $30,000 in
stolen property. The Southeast Missourian reports that the sheriff’s office
used a surveillance drone as part of the investigation, arresting Joseph M.
Thiele and charging him with several felony charges including stealing
$25,000 or more from a teller machine. Some of the stolen items, including
a four-wheeler and lawn equipment, were allegedly taken from a barn just
outside of Jackson city limits. Police also found a side-by-side UTV and an
AR-style rifle.